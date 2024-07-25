Beshear coy about his role in VP search, but offers hint he's in the mix of finalists

Gov. Andy Beshear continues to be coy about potentially becoming the Democratic vice presidential nominee under Kamala Harris.

Reports are conflicting about whether Beshear is on a short list of Democrats being considered by the Harris campaign. During his weekly Team Kentucky briefing on Thursday, Beshear was asked by reporters if he's being vetted.

“I am honored to be considered, and regardless of what comes next, I’ll do everything I can between now and election day to elect Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States of America," responded Beshear.

Peppered by follow-up questions, Beshear re-iterated those exact words, saying it was the only statement he was "authorized" to give.

Other VP contenders reportedly include North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

Beshear said he hasn’t spoken with Harris since receiving a phone call from her shortly after President Biden’s withdrawal from the race. In that conversation, Beshear said she asked for his support, which he gave, but added that he wanted to keep other details personal.

Beshear re-iterated the only way he would resign as governor was if he thought he could help Kentucky even more in a different role.

“Listen, any change would admittedly be disruptive on my family, but if we can help the United States of America get to a better place, that’s better for my kids too," stated Beshear.

Much of this week's Team Kentucky update sounded more like a White House briefing, where Beshear called former President Donald Trump a threat to democracy, and took questions on immigration and the war between Israel and Hamas.

If Beshear is chosen as Harris' running mate, he can still serve as governor and campaign at the same time. He would only have to resign if he is elected vice president, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Harris will likely choose her VP before the Democratic National Convention that begins Aug. 19.

