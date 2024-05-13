Can Caitlin Clark mark a turning point for the WNBA?

The NCAA’s all-time scoring leader Caitlin Clark begins her WNBA career on Tuesday.

Caitlin Clark helped elevate the game of basketball to new heights at the college level.

What impact will she have in the pros?

Today, On Point: Caitlin Clark’s turning point for the WNBA.

Guests

Rebecca Lobo, women’s basketball analyst for ESPN. Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer.

David Berri, professor of economics at Southern Utah University whose research specializes in gender issues in sports.

Also Featured

Theresa Runstedtler, associate professor of history at American University. Author of “Black Ball: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Spencer Haywood, and the Generation That Saved the Soul of the NBA.“

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR