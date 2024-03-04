Here are key results in Texas' 2024 primaries

On March 5 Texas holds primaries for president, and for many federal and state offices.

Democrats including U.S. Rep. Colin Allred are vying to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in November. A number of contested U.S. House primaries are also being held. If no candidate wins a majority in any congressional primary, a runoff is held with the top two vote-getters in May.

President Biden, former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are vying for their party's delegates.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time/8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET. Texas is on both CT and MT.

Follow the live results.

