What is kratom and why do Kentucky lawmakers want to regulate it?

WKU Public Radio | By Lisa Autry
Published February 28, 2024 at 12:01 PM CST
Supplement kratom green capsules and powder on brown plate. Herbal product alt-medicine kratom is opioid. Home alternative pain remedy, opioid addiction, dangerous painkiller, overdose. Close up. Selective focus
An herbal substance commonly found at gas stations and convenience stores would become more restricted under a bill advancing in the Kentucky General Assembly.

Derived from trees in southeast Asia, kratom is widely available in the U.S. Often sold in capsule or tablet form, produces opioid-like effects.

Some credit it for helping ease pain, anxiety, and PTSD, but kratom has also contributed to fatal overdoses. The Drug Enforcement Administration lists kratom as a “drug of concern.”

HB 293 by State Rep. Kim Moser would regulate kratom by banning those under 21 from purchasing it.

“It doesn’t take a position on the positive or negative effects of kratom, but it’s simply a measure to protect consumers until the FDA acts," stated Moser from the House floor.

The bill would also require kratom products to have labels listing all ingredients, a recommended serving size, and disclaimers stating the herbal drug shouldn’t be used to treat medical conditions. The legislation is similar to a measure approved last year regulating delta-8.

The FDA has yet to evaluate kratom for its efficacy or safety.

The Kentucky legislation cleared the House last week and is now in the Senate.
