What is kratom and why do Kentucky lawmakers want to regulate it?

An herbal substance commonly found at gas stations and convenience stores would become more restricted under a bill advancing in the Kentucky General Assembly.

Derived from trees in southeast Asia, kratom is widely available in the U.S. Often sold in capsule or tablet form, produces opioid-like effects.

Some credit it for helping ease pain, anxiety, and PTSD, but kratom has also contributed to fatal overdoses. The Drug Enforcement Administration lists kratom as a “drug of concern.”

HB 293 by State Rep. Kim Moser would regulate kratom by banning those under 21 from purchasing it.

“It doesn’t take a position on the positive or negative effects of kratom, but it’s simply a measure to protect consumers until the FDA acts," stated Moser from the House floor.

The bill would also require kratom products to have labels listing all ingredients, a recommended serving size, and disclaimers stating the herbal drug shouldn’t be used to treat medical conditions. The legislation is similar to a measure approved last year regulating delta-8.

The FDA has yet to evaluate kratom for its efficacy or safety.

The Kentucky legislation cleared the House last week and is now in the Senate.