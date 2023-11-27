Final report issued into a deadly mass shooting at Louisville bank

This story contains details of guns violence that some readers may find disturbing.

The Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a final report into a mass shooting earlier this year at Old National Bank. According to the investigation, the gunman used the attack to highlight gun laws he considered lax.

The 64-page report details why 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon opened fire on his co-workers, killing five and injuring several others.

The gunman was fatally shot by Officer Cory Galloway who was cleared in the report for justifiable actions.

The investigation, now closed, offers motives behind the April shootings. Writings left behind by the gunman express frustration over his job, politics, gun access, and mental health.

In his manifesto, Sturgeon referred to himself as a "psychopath" and wrote how easy it was for him to buy a firearm and more than 100 rounds of ammunition, despite lying on his application about being institutionalized for mental health.

"OH MY GOD THIS IS SO EASY," the gunman wrote. "Seriously, I knew it would be doable but this is ridiculous. Walked in and bought a gun, 4 mags, and 120 rounds for $700."

Following the shootings, Sturgeon’s family said he had attempted suicide in 2022 and was in therapy and taking medications.

The gunman said his goal of the attack was to send a message to politicians and stop gun violence.

In one letter to family and friends, Sturgeon writes: “This country and its politicians have decided that money is more valuable than lives. Let’s see if that changes once the fat cats start feeling the pain. They won’t listen to words or protests, so let’s see if they listen to bullets.”

Victims' families are now planning to sue the rifle maker.

