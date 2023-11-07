Kentucky Election Results: live updates on the race for governor and more

Beshear underperforming in some rural counties

Several counties show Beshear underperforming his 2019 totals, though the margins remain small.

Cameron won Grant and Meade counties by larger margins than Bevin won in 2019, increasing the margins of victory by 124 votes and 340 votes, respectively.

Though Beshear beat Cameron by 238 votes in Marion County, that margin of victory was 130 votes less than in 2019.—Joe Sonka at 7:20 pm central.

Republican Treasurer Allison Ball wins State Auditor election

Two-term Republican Treasurer Allison Ball will be Kentucky's next state auditor.

Ball will replace outgoing GOP Auditor Mike Harmon, who is term-limited.

Ball is an attorney from Prestonsburg and said her experience as treasurer give her the experience necessary to be the state's chief financial watchdog.

In an interview for the Kentucky Public Radio Voter Guide, she said she wants to focus on problems in Kentucky’s largest school system, Jefferson County Public Schools, and audit the state's disaster relief funds.—Ryland Barton at 7:17 pm central.

Beshear gains ground in Republican stronghold

Cameron won the northern Kentucky Republican stronghold of Boone County with 56% of the vote.

However, there are more positive signs for Beshear in those totals. The incumbent Democrat lost by 4,824 votes, which was less than the 6,053 votes he lost by in 2019, despite losing by roughly the same number of percentage points.

These totals show Cameron underperforming Bevin from 2019 because roughly 1,000 fewer people voted this year.—Joe Sonka at 7:04 pm central.

Counties now reporting final vote totals

More than two dozen counties have reported their entire vote totals, according to the secretary of state’s website. Several show Cameron with more votes, but Beshear is outperforming his 2019 model.

In Anderson County, Cameron picked up 54% of the vote and won by 866 votes. However, Beshear’s percentage of the vote was four points higher than 2019, when he lost by 1,402 votes.

Likewise in Taylor County, where Beshear lost by 1,443 votes, about 600 votes less than his 2019 margin of defeat.

Beshear also has a hopeful sign from Fayette County, where an estimated 93% of the vote has been counted. He leads there with 72% and by roughly 45,000 votes – much larger than his 36,482 vote margin of victory in 2019 when he picked up 65% of the vote in the county. —Joe Sonka at 6:55 pm central.

Michael Adams wins second term as Kentucky's Republican secretary of state

Incumbent Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams defeated Democratic challenger Buddy Wheatley, according to the Associated Press.

Adams is an election lawyer from Paducah who gained bipartisan support after advocating for an expansion of early voting in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. He drew the ire of some conservative colleagues for tamping down claims of election fraud after the 2020 election.

Early in his first term, Adams successfully pushed for a voter ID law that split Republicans and Democrats. —Ryland Barton at 6:48 pm central.

Polls are now closed in Kentucky

The final polls have closed in the state’s Central Standard Time counties. Most of the initial totals are tallying early votes, though day-of votes have begun streaming in.

Beshear appears to be outperforming his 2019 margins in many of the eastern time zone counties that are reporting early totals – such as Boone, Floyd, Letcher and Oldham counties – though most of these appear to only be reporting early voting ballots, which are expected to skew Democratic.

The incumbent governor has also stretched out a large lead in Jefferson and Fayette counties after their early votes were tallied, with 76% and 80% of the vote, respectively. They are Kentucky’s two most populous counties where Beshear ran up the score in 2019 winning roughly two-thirds of the vote there that year.

