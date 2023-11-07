It’s Election Day in Ky. Here’s what you need before casting your ballot

Kentuckians will weigh In one of the most closely watched elections in the nation today, with incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear attempting to fend off a challenge from Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

But there are races for at least five other offices on the ballot, too: attorney general, secretary of state, agriculture commissioner, state auditor and treasurer.

Voters can cast ballots from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., local time, in Kentucky and as long as you’re in line by 6 p.m., you’re eligible to cast a ballot under state law.

Since Kentucky straddles two time zones, votes will start being counted in the Eastern Time Zone an hour before polls close in the Central Time Zone. You should bring a government issued ID like a driver’s license, U.S. passport, state identification card or military ID.

Before you head to the polls, be sure to check out:

The Kentucky Public Radio Voter Guide, which includes a tool to find your local polling location and information about all the candidates running for statewide office.

If you live in Louisville, TARC is offering free rides in an effort to get people to the polls.

Learn about why many Kentucky counties have changed voting locations in recent years, especially in rural areas, which have largely switched to “vote center” models that allow people to vote from any precinct.

Find out how to report voting issues with the state attorney general’s office, and what election officials will be looking for.

And for those watching results pour in on Election Night, see what veteran political reporter Joe Sonka will be looking out for in Kentucky’s contested race for governor.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

