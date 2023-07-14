Famed southern Kentucky drive-in movie theater, now closed, will reopen in Tennessee

A shuttered entertainment venue with a storied history in south central Kentucky is coming back to life.

The Franklin Drive-in closed and the property was sold this year after operating since the 1960s just off I-65. The large movie screen and projector have found a new home about 30 miles down the interstate in Coopertown, TN.

The drive-in was recently purchased by Springfield native Michael Crawley who grew up going there to see movies with his family. Crawley says he’s excited to breathe new life into the attraction not too far from its original home.

"We purchased the Franklin equipment, but not all of it will be used. We are refurbishing the screen and doing a better setup for concessions and restrooms," Crawley told WKU Public Radio. "It will be a fresh look."

Crawley is the owner of a construction company and is building the new drive-in on Tom Austin Highway in Coopertown.

The shuttered Franklin Drive-in long Nashville Road had experienced increased traffic, development, and noise pollution, due in part to Kentucky Downs and the Mint Gaming Hall. But the way Americans watch movies has also changed.

Despite a national decline in drive-ins, Crawley thinks the venture will be successful.

"We've had feedback all over Nashville, north from Gallatin to Clarksville," add Crawley." I think one of the issues with Franklin was location, but we feel a little better location closer to Nashville and Clarksville will generate a lot of buzz and we'll be able to make it a success."

The new drive-in theater in Robertson County is expected to open in the spring of 2024.

