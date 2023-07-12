FBI arrests Kentucky man for Jan. 6 Capitol riots

The FBI has arrested a Hardin County man for his alleged role in the January 6th, 2021 attack on the U-S Capitol.

William Stover, 46, of Elizabethtown was arrested Monday on a felony charge of civil disorder, along with a host of misdemeanor offenses related to the breach of the Capitol. He faces the charges in federal court in the District of Columbia.

He and other rioters disrupted a joint session of Congress that was certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election in which President Joe Biden defeated former president Donald Trump.

A criminal complaint provided by the FBI says Stover was identified on video surveillance pushing against a police line near an entrance to the Capitol building.

"According to court documents, Stover grabbed onto the side of the tunnel entrance in an effort to leverage his weight and to push against police. Stover then grabbed ahold of the side of the tunnel, hoisted himself up, and reached over the heads of the other rioters to grab the helmet of the nearest police officer," according to a news release from the FBI. "A short while later, court documents state that Stover received a U.S. Capitol Police riot shield which he then handed to another rioter who climbed up behind him. That rioter took the shield from Stover and used it to attack police."

In the two-and-a-half years since the attack, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol or the assault on law enforcement tasked with restoring order.

