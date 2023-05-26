© 2023 WKU Public Radio
Owensboro Public Schools superintendent suspended amid criminal probe

WKU Public Radio | By WKU Public Radio
Published May 26, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT
Matthew Constant
The superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools has been suspended amid an investigation by Kentucky State Police.

The Owensboro Times reports Dr. Matthew Constant was suspended on Thursday following a closed session by the board of education.

Board Chair Jeremy Luckett declined to release details, but said the allegations don’t involve any current or former student of staff member.

Constant joined Owensboro Public Schools in 2011 and has led the district since 2020.

Retired OPS administrator Anita Burnette has been appointed interim superintendent.

