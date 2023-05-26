Owensboro Public Schools superintendent suspended amid criminal probe

The superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools has been suspended amid an investigation by Kentucky State Police.

The Owensboro Times reports Dr. Matthew Constant was suspended on Thursday following a closed session by the board of education.

Board Chair Jeremy Luckett declined to release details, but said the allegations don’t involve any current or former student of staff member.

Constant joined Owensboro Public Schools in 2011 and has led the district since 2020.

Retired OPS administrator Anita Burnette has been appointed interim superintendent.

