Steve Lutz tapped to lead WKU men's basketball program

Western Kentucky University has its new men’s head basketball coach.

The school announced Saturday that it’s hired Steve Lutz to take over the program.

Lutz was head coach at Texas A&M Corpus-Christi for two seasons, leading the team to consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

The hiring comes a week after the resignation of Rick Stansbury, who coached the Hilltoppers for seven seasons.

The WKU men’s basketball team hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2013, and has won only four NCAA tournament games in the past 28 seasons.

Lutz will be formally introduced as the new WKU coach at a news conference on Monday at 11:00 a.m.