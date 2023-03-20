© 2023 WKU Public Radio
Steve Lutz tapped to lead WKU men's basketball program

WKU Public Radio | By Kevin Willis
Published March 20, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT
Western Kentucky University has its new men’s head basketball coach.

The school announced Saturday that it’s hired Steve Lutz to take over the program.

Lutz was head coach at Texas A&M Corpus-Christi for two seasons, leading the team to consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

The hiring comes a week after the resignation of Rick Stansbury, who coached the Hilltoppers for seven seasons.

The WKU men’s basketball team hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2013, and has won only four NCAA tournament games in the past 28 seasons.

Lutz will be formally introduced as the new WKU coach at a news conference on Monday at 11:00 a.m.

Kevin Willis
Kevin is the News Director at WKU Public Radio. He has been with the station since 1999, and was previously the Assistant News Director, and also served as local host of Morning Edition.
