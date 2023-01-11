Tennessee teachers could see their budgets for classroom supplies more than double under a new proposal

Teachers could see their budgets for things like pencils, notebooks and art supplies more than double under a new proposal at the state legislature. If enacted, the new policy would increase each teacher’s allotment from $200 to $500.

“You and I both know that $200 doesn’t buy the crayons that it used to buy,” said the bill’s House sponsor, Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka.

It’s common for teachers to spend part of their own paychecks on classroom supplies. And despite historic inflation, the allowance hasn’t changed in over five years. Cepicky said the bill, HB 7/SB 24, is intended to send a message of support to teachers.

“We have your back, we understand the things that you’re doing to help your classrooms not only be innovative and creative, but fun for our kids.”

That’s music to the ears of Erica Darr, who teaches choir at Freedom Middle School in Franklin.

“My initial thought is, ‘Woo hoo! That’s awesome,'” she said.

The 20-year teaching veteran buys simple black binders for students each year to hold their sheet music.

“Typically that eats up the majority of my $200,” she said. “The cost of office supplies has gone up quite a bit over the last couple of years you know, no more 99 cent binders.”

Darr said she pays hundreds of dollars out of pocket for things like dry erase markers and treats to help reward and incentivize kids. With the extra money proposed in the bill, she said she could provide higher-quality resources for her students.

For example, in her general music class, students learn to play guitar. The strings and picks need replaced. And Darr often scours the internet to find free copies of music that her students are into. She said additional money for instructional materials would help her buy popular music and make class more enriching for students.

The funding could also help science teachers buy supplies for classroom experiments. And Cepicky said teachers would have the option to pool their money to make big purchases, like devices for students.

One thing the money can’t be used for: basic building needs, like HVAC systems.

Even if the bill passes, Darr anticipates she would still have to dip into personal funds for some classroom expenses. But she says the bill would be a step in the right direction.

“I think it provides a portion of the relief and support the teachers are asking for. None of us want to to add any burdens onto our families, but we want to be able to provide a high-quality education regardless of what our content is.”