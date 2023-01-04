Statewide computer issue causes problems for Kentucky county clerk’s offices

Computer systems at county clerk's offices across Kentucky were down Tuesday due to an issue at the state level.

A disclaimer on the homepage of the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office website said the office was “unable to process customer information.”

Oldham County Clerk Amy Alvey said the issues were intermittently impacting that office's motor vehicle services, specifically.

“They’re experiencing problems … and asked if there were any alerts and put a work ticket on it,” Alvey said.

Alvey said her office flagged the issue with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, but they had yet to hear back from the department as of Tuesday afternoon.

Officials from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office and the Kentucky County Clerk's Association have not responded to requests for comment from LPM News.

