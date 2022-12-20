© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Bowling Green Fire Department installs city's first Safe Haven baby box

WKU Public Radio | By Lisa Autry
Published December 20, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST
baby box2.jpg
Bowling Green Fire Dept.
/

Bowling Green now has its first Safe Haven box that provides more anonymity to parents surrendering their newborns.

The city Fire Department has installed the box at the Lovers Lane fire station.

Public Information Officer Katie McKee said the climate-controlled box can be accessed outside the building, and once an infant is placed there, an alarm is triggered.

“When that door closes, it’s immediately locked, and it will notify first responders so they can come get that baby, have it medically examined, and then placed for adoption," McKee explained.

baby box.jpg
BGFD
/

Kentucky’s Safe Haven law gives parents 30 days to surrender their babies to police and fire stations, as well as hospitals with no questions asked. That often requires directly handing the infant over to first responders, but the box offers more confidentiality.

Bowling Green’s Safe Haven box is only the 15th one in Kentucky and 131st in the nation, according to the BGFD.

The Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation creating the Safe Haven Baby Box in 2021.

Tags
News Bowling Green Fire Department
Lisa Autry
Lisa is a Scottsville native and WKU alum. She has worked in radio as a news reporter and anchor for 18 years. Prior to joining WKU Public Radio, she most recently worked at WHAS in Louisville and WLAC in Nashville. She has received numerous awards from the Associated Press, including Best Reporter in Kentucky. Many of her stories have been heard on NPR.
See stories by Lisa Autry