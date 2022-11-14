© 2022 WKU Public Radio
People are hurt after a bus crash in Magoffin County

WKU Public Radio | By Divya Karthikeyan
Published November 14, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST
school bus.jpg

Multiple people are hurt after a school bus crash in Magoffin County.

Students were on board the bus when it wrecked on Route 40, near Salyersville.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that at least five people, including four children, are injured. There were 22 people aboard the bus. Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman says the students and driver were airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted that Kentucky State Police are at the scene. He said his office would release more details as they are available.

This has been updated.

