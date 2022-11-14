People are hurt after a bus crash in Magoffin County

Multiple people are hurt after a school bus crash in Magoffin County.

Students were on board the bus when it wrecked on Route 40, near Salyersville.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that at least five people, including four children, are injured. There were 22 people aboard the bus. Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman says the students and driver were airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Kentucky, we have some tough news. There has been a serious bus accident in Magoffin County involving children. @KyStatePolice is on the scene and we are responding swiftly. Please join me in praying for all those involved. We will continue to share updates as available. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 14, 2022

Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted that Kentucky State Police are at the scene. He said his office would release more details as they are available.




