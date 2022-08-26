Two dead after shooting at Henderson shelter for unhoused men

A shooting Thursday night claimed the lives of two Henderson men staying in an area shelter and sent two others to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The Henderson Police Department in a press release said officers responded to a report of gunshots at the Harbor House Christian Center , a shelter for unhoused men in the city, at 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

Officials named the deceased victims as Steven Wathen, 67, and Chad Holmes, 44. The names of the injured individuals have not been released.

Witnesses and police identified Kenneth B. Gibbs, 37, of Henderson as the primary suspect. According to the press release, Gibbs fled the scene of the shooting before being apprehended by law enforcement.

Henderson County Detention Center / Kenneth Gibbs

“Henderson Police had a vehicle description of a white Toyota Prius that Gibbs was driving. At approximately 9:47 p.m. the suspect’s vehicle was located unoccupied at Hayes Boat Ramp by Henderson Police. Multiple officers flooded the area and located Kenneth Gibbs walking in the area of the Atkinson Park softball fields. Gibbs was taken into custody without further incident,” said a statement issued by the Henderson Police Department.

Gibbs was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center and charged with two counts each of murder and attempted murder. He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

He was reportedly a resident at the shelter.

