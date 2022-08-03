Warren County Public Schools consolidating bus routes due to driver shortage

Warren County Public Schools is being forced to consolidate bus routes for the new school year that begins Aug. 10, likely placing hardships on some families.

In an email to parents, Superintendent Rob Clayton says the school system exhausted all options before deciding to implement designated bus route stops in certain neighborhoods and cul-de-sacs.

Rather than being picked up at their home, students may be assigned to a bus stop up to one mile from their house.

The district has worked to recruit and train bus drivers by offering increased pay, as well as sign-on and referral bonuses. Full strength for WCPS is about 200 drivers, but Clayton told WKU Public Radio the district is more than two dozen drivers short.

“We have been successful in increasing the number of drivers in the last couple months, but unfortunately life happens, and we’ve lost some drivers for periods of time.”

Impacted families will be responsible for getting their children to the bus stops in the morning and home from the bus stops in the afternoon. For kindergartners, an adult, order sibling, or caregiver at least 12 years of age must wait with them at the bus stop in the morning, and be there to greet the student at drop-off in the afternoon.

Bus stop routes will be marked with signage to help families easily identify where to send their children.

Specific information, including pick-up and drop-off times, went out to families this week. District transportation officials will also be on hand in the coming days to answer questions at school open houses.

WCPS is encouraging families to provide transportation for their children if they are able to do so.