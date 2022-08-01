Despite drier forecast, the heat is now a concern for those displaced by Eastern Kentucky flood

Eastern Kentucky may get a break from heavy rain in the next day or so, but that moisture is going to stay in the air.

Jane Marie Wix is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson. She said there is a new concern as people continue to work outside.

“While the weather will pretty much be dry, we are concerned about temperatures mid and late week. So the temperatures will be in the upper 80’s, low 90’s but then you add in the moisture in the atmosphere and your heat indexes could get as high as the upper 90’s nearing 100 in some locations.”

This poses a problem because many people are still without power.

“Major dangers are really heat stroke and heat stress. Really just trying to make sure people stay hydrated, that they can get in from the sun and take a break from the heat. The major danger would be heat illnesses,” Wix said.

Another complication is that many water systems have been damaged and drinking water is in short supply. Officials are working on establishing cooling centers to help people escape the coming heat.