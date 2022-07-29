© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Biden approves disaster declaration following eastern Kentucky floods

WKU Public Radio | By Breya Jones
Published July 29, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT
EKYFlooding0728.jpeg
Gov. Andy Beshear's YouTube channel
/
A water rescue in part of eastern Kentucky suffering flooding on July 28, 2022.

President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for Kentucky in response to historic flooding in eastern parts of the state.

The state, local government and select nonprofit organizations will be eligible to receive federal funding to help share the cost of emergency protective measures.

The approved counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe.

Additionally, the entire state has been approved for federal funding to cost-share hazard mitigation measures.

Rescue teams are working in the affected areas, as the death toll has continued to rise.

Brett H. Howard, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will be the coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the area.

More assistance and funds could be approved following ongoing damage assessments.

As flooding continues, officials advise people to not drive or walk through stormwater.

Breya Jones
