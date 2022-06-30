© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Kentucky State Police troopers kill Tennessee man, Nashville police say

WKU Public Radio | By Breya Jones
Published June 30, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT
cop car.JPG
J. Tyler Franklin
/
WFPL

Kentucky State Police troopers shot and killed Samuel Quinton Edwards of Tennessee Tuesday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

twitter.JPG
Screenshot
/
Twitter

The shooting took place at Dixie Highway and Ashby Lane in the Valley Station neighborhood.

Nashville police said that Edwards had shot an officer in Hendersonville, Tenn., the day before. According to officials, Edwards then fled the scene armed and on foot before later acquiring a vehicle.

twitter more.JPG
Screenshot
/
Twitter

The Louisville Metro Police Department has directed all questions to the Kentucky State Police.

“This is a Kentucky State Police incident and investigation,” LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said in an emailed statement.

WFPL News reached out to KSP for more information and has not received a response.

Breya Jones
