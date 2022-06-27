© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inflation, record-high gas prices, interest hikes: Making sense of our confusing economy

Published June 27, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT
People move through the Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station before the start of the Fourth of July weekend on July 02, 2021 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
People move through the Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station before the start of the Fourth of July weekend on July 02, 2021 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

On one side of our economy, we have historically low unemployment rates, strong job growth and robust consumer spending.

But on the other side:

Record-high gas prices. Interest rate hikes. A tight jobs market. Inflation at a 40-year high.

And after declaring just six months ago that it expects prices to normalize this year, the Federal Reserve now projects inflation will be double its initial expectations.

So … what’s going on?

Today, On Point: We’ll try to make sense of our confusing economy.

Guests

Rana ForooharCNN global analyst. Financial Times global business columnist and associate editor. Author of “Don’t Be Evil” and “Makers and Takers.” (@RanaForoohar)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.