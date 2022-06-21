Tennessee secretary of state gets DUI coming back from Bonnaroo

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested for driving under the influence after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester.

In a statement released by his office, Hargett said he was stopped Friday night after leaving the festival by Tullahoma police and then arrested.

“Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward,” he said in the statement.

Hargett oversees the agency in charge of administering elections across the state. He was first tapped to serve by the General Assembly in 2009 and was last re-elected to office in 2021.