Kentucky NICUs to receive 3,000 take-home infant CPR training kits

Thousands of Kentucky parents will soon have access to lifesaving equipment to help children. The American Heart Association is handing out 3,000 Infant CPR Anytime Training Kits to Newborn Intensive Care Units throughout the Commonwealth.

Katherine Kington North is Director of External Affairs for Kentucky Association of Health Plans, which provided the $95,000 grant that paid for the kits. North said the take home kits help fill a void that was created by staffing shortages that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It comes with a DVD and it comes with a real dummy. And so you're able to practice those compressions, to hear that clicking, to know that you're doing it. And that's, you know, that's all the difference,” said North.

North explained that being able to practice at home with the mannequin builds muscle memory which can be invaluable in a life-or-death situation.

North added that the kits are portable.

“They're designed to be easy to pack up so you can take that training, and then you can pack it all up, you can pass it along to grandparents, babysitters, caregivers, they come in English and Spanish, and they have that dummy in that kit,” said North.

1,900 kits have already been delivered.