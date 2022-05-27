Bowling Green's Hindu community celebrating opening of new temple

Bowling Green’s Hindu community will have a place to worship after the opening of a new temple Friday.

Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremony is part of a multi-day celebration for the new facility. Other events include a community tour of the temple and parade of deities through Bowling Green.

Bowling Green is home to a sizable Indian-American population, according to temple spokesman Ram Pasupuleti. He said residents were forced to travel long distances to worship due to the lack of a temple in the region.

“Most of the Indians here were left to go to Nashville, which is the closest temple that we had,” Pasupuleti said.

Although the temple is a space for Hindu residents to practice their faith, Pasupuleti said the facility is open to those of all religious traditions.

“People don’t have to have faith,” Pasupuleti said. “Atheists, agnostics, anyone is welcome. People of all other faiths are also welcome.”

In addition to serving as a temple, the facility will also feature a community center for events held by the public at large.