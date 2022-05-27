© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bowling Green's Hindu community celebrating opening of new temple

WKU Public Radio | By Dalton York
Published May 27, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT
hindu temple.JPG
Screenshot
/
Google Maps
The new Hindu temple in Bowling Green

Bowling Green’s Hindu community will have a place to worship after the opening of a new temple Friday.

Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremony is part of a multi-day celebration for the new facility. Other events include a community tour of the temple and parade of deities through Bowling Green.

Bowling Green is home to a sizable Indian-American population, according to temple spokesman Ram Pasupuleti. He said residents were forced to travel long distances to worship due to the lack of a temple in the region.

“Most of the Indians here were left to go to Nashville, which is the closest temple that we had,” Pasupuleti said.

Although the temple is a space for Hindu residents to practice their faith, Pasupuleti said the facility is open to those of all religious traditions.

“People don’t have to have faith,” Pasupuleti said. “Atheists, agnostics, anyone is welcome. People of all other faiths are also welcome.”

In addition to serving as a temple, the facility will also feature a community center for events held by the public at large.

Dalton York
Dalton York joined WKU Public Radio in December 2021 as a reporter and host of Morning Edition. He graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in History from Murray State University, and was named MSU's Outstanding Senior Man for fall 2021. He previously served as a student reporter and All Things Considered host for WKMS, part of the Kentucky Public Radio network. He has won multiple Kentucky Associated Press Awards and Impact Broadcast Awards from the Kentucky Broadcasters Association. A native of Marshall County, Dalton is a proud product of his tight-knit community.
See stories by Dalton York