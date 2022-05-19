© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Upcoming concert to be held in honor of Muhlenberg County tornado victims

WKU Public Radio | By Lily Burris
Published May 19, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT
bremen.jpeg
Residents sort through debris in the aftermath of a tornado that hit Muhlenberg County on Dec. 10, 2021.

A small Muhlenberg County community is honoring the memory of 11 residents that died in December’s tornado outbreak with a free concert.

The town of Bremen, which has a population of less than 400 people, will host the Growing Stronger Together concert Friday night at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture Center. The doors will open at 4 p.m. and the concert starts at 5:30 p.m.

Muhlenberg County Tourism director Beth Newman said the concert came together with the two ideas of bringing together the community and offering a fun, family-friendly event.

“We really wanted to bring them together and as a community honor those that perished,” Newman said.

The disaster victims will be honored at the beginning of the event. Then, throughout the rest of the night, there will be performances by Jay McElwain, Grayson Jenkins and Alex Miller. McElwain and Jenkins are from Muhlenberg County and Miller is from Lancaster, Kentucky.

“We will give people an opportunity to [make] monetary donations only to the Bremen Tornado Supply Center, which … opened up shortly after the tornado and continues to serve the victims and those affected by the tornado,” Newman said.

Those who are planning to attend are encouraged to bring their own seating, such as lawn chairs, but limited stadium seating will be available.

Lily Burris
Lily Burris is a tornado recovery reporter for WKMS. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Western Kentucky University, worked at the College Heights Herald, and interned at Louisville Public Media during her time there. In her free time, she enjoys reading, crocheting and baking.
See stories by Lily Burris