© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hopkinsville distillery adding jobs as part of $1.9 million expansion

WKU Public Radio | By Dalton York
Published April 28, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT
CaseyJonesDistillery.jpeg
Casey Jones Distillery
/

Casey Jones Distillery in Hopkinsville is expanding with a $1.9 million investment.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday the Christian County facility will add 15 full-time jobs.

“Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry is currently in a period of incredible growth and expansion,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are seeing example after example of companies choosing the commonwealth to expand their distilling operations, which is a testament to the resources, workforce and communities that support this industry. I want to thank Casey Jones Distillery for their commitment to Kentucky and wish them nothing but success in the future.”

The expansion will add a 1,000 gallon distillation, fermentation, and mash cooking system to expand bourbon production capacity. Additional storage equipment and a distilled water system will also be installed.

Casey Jones Distillery was founded in 2014, and is an independently owned micro-craft distillery that offers tours, tastings, and events.

A news release from the Office of Gov. Beshear said spirits facilities currently employ more than 5,300 people across Kentucky.

Dalton York
Dalton York joined WKU Public Radio in December 2021 as a reporter and host of Morning Edition. He graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in History from Murray State University, and was named MSU's Outstanding Senior Man for fall 2021. He previously served as a student reporter and All Things Considered host for WKMS, part of the Kentucky Public Radio network. He has won multiple Kentucky Associated Press Awards and Impact Broadcast Awards from the Kentucky Broadcasters Association. A native of Marshall County, Dalton is a proud product of his tight-knit community.
See stories by Dalton York