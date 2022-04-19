© 2022 WKU Public Radio
FEMA asks tornado survivors to alert agency about insurance settlements

WKU Public Radio | By Lisa Autry
Published April 19, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT
Lisa Autry
Survivors of the December 10-11 tornadoes in western and southern Kentucky who have already applied for FEMA assistance are encouraged to let the agency know about any insurance settlements they’ve receive.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance program may cover damage that insurance does not.

By law, FEMA can’t provide funding to individuals or households for losses covered by insurance or any other source.

However, if those impacted by the tornadoes filed an insurance claim and still have disaster-related needs, FEMA may consider them for its Other Needs Assistance program or refer them to another agency that can help.

To be considered for disaster assistance, storm victims must have applied to FEMA before the deadline, which was March 14.

More information is available by calling the FEMA Helpline, 1-800-621-3362, or online.

