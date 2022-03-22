Hopkins County to build storage facility for donated items for tornado victims

More than three months after a deadly tornado devastated communities

across Kentucky, Hopkins County is taking one more step to deal with the long-term recovery process.

The Dec. 10 tornado killed 13 people in Dawson Springs, a small town in Hopkins County with a population of 2,500.

The tornado destroyed more than half of Dawson Springs, including hundreds of homes.

Hopkins County Fiscal Court has approved leasing a property that will be used to construct a building to store donated materials and supplies for tornado victims.

The Dawson Springs Progress reports the project will be funded with $154,000 from United Way.

When the building is no longer needed for the tornado recovery process, it will be used for other county projects.

