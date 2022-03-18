Judge dismisses suit against Marshall County High School officials at time of shooting

A civil suit filed in 2019 by victims and families of victims of the Marshall County High School shooting has been dismissed. This judicial action is the result of a judge’s decision to grant a motion for summary judgment, attorney Sheila Hiestand told WPSD-TV .

Judge John Atkins, the chief circuit court judge for the 3rd Judicial Circuit in Kentucky, entered the summary judgment in favor of the school defendants, including former Marshall County Superintendent Trent Lovett, former MCH Principal Amy Byars Waggoner and former MCHS Assistant Principal Patricia Greer.

The court entered a summary judgment “on the basis that they were entitled to qualified immunity under the laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Hiestand stated in a press release.

Hiestand also said the families and victims have elected not to pursue an appeal to the Kentucky Court of Appeals, but they plan to keep working with officials to prevent future shootings like the one that happened at MCHS in 2018.