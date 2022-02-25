Tennesseans file suit over two redistricting maps drawn by GOP

Three Tennesseans have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Bill Lee over the redistricting process.

In the complaint, filed Wednesday afternoon, the plaintiffs say the state House and Senate maps were drawn largely out of view of the public, and without input from elected Democrats.

The trio claim the General Assembly and the governor ignored the Constitution by dividing more counties than necessary in the House maps, and numbering state Senate districts non-consecutively.

The Tennessee Democratic Party has agreed to pay all fees associated with the litigation.

In a statement, Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus accused Republican legislators of violating the law while “gerrymandering” the state.

“Tennesseans should pick their own representatives and not the other way around,” said Remus.

The state’s new congressional map dividing Nashville into three more Republican-leaning districts is not included in the lawsuit.

Republican leaders have said they followed the law while drawing new political boundaries.

This is a developing story.