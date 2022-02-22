© 2022 WKU Public Radio
Owensboro eating disorders support group will meet on Thursday

WKU Public Radio | By Rhonda Miller
Published February 22, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST
A support group for families and friends of individuals with eating disorders will meet in Owensboro on Feb. 24.

A regional group formed to support families and friends of individuals with

eating disorders will meet in Owensboro on Thursday.

The Aubrey’s Song Foundation was formed to honor an Owensboro

woman who died at the age of 22 from complications related to an eating disorder.

Aubrey Michelle Clark began struggling with an eating disorder when she was in

middle school and kept it secret for years.

The support group will meet Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Logsdon Center in

Owensboro.

The meeting is not for those with - or recovering from - an eating disorder. It’s for

family and friends.

Advance registration is at aubreyssong.org or 270-852-6514.

Rhonda Miller
Rhonda Miller joined WKU Public Radio in 2015. She has worked as Gulf Coast reporter for Mississippi Public Broadcasting, where she won Associated Press, Edward R. Murrow and Green Eyeshade awards for stories on dead sea turtles, health and legal issues arising from the 2010 BP oil spill and homeless veterans.
