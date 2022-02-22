Owensboro eating disorders support group will meet on Thursday

A regional group formed to support families and friends of individuals with

eating disorders will meet in Owensboro on Thursday.

The Aubrey’s Song Foundation was formed to honor an Owensboro

woman who died at the age of 22 from complications related to an eating disorder.

Aubrey Michelle Clark began struggling with an eating disorder when she was in

middle school and kept it secret for years.

The support group will meet Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Logsdon Center in

Owensboro.

The meeting is not for those with - or recovering from - an eating disorder. It’s for

family and friends.

Advance registration is at aubreyssong.org or 270-852-6514.

