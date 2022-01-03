California twins are born 15 minutes apart, but in different years

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Twins tend to squabble and brag about who was born first, even though they're often born only minutes apart. But for one California family, those few minutes made a big difference. Fatima Madrigal gave birth to a baby boy at 11:45 p.m. on New Year's Eve 2021. The boy's twin sister didn't arrive until exactly midnight January 1, 2022, putting the twins' birthdays on different days in different years. I mean, shouldn't that guarantee separate birthday parties?

