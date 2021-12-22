Anonymous donor's financial gift gathers dust for a year

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Melissa Block. Physics professor Vinod Menon was recently sorting through a pile of mail at the City College of New York. He found a box addressed to him that had been gathering dust for a whole year. Inside, there were stacks of bills - $180,000. A letter explained that the anonymous donor was a grateful graduate. Authorities confirmed the money is clean, so now the gift will fund scholarships for a decade.