Mr. Spock's ear tips are donated to the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "'STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES' THEME")

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Vocalizing).

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Scott Detrow. When it comes to "Star Trek's" Mr. Spock, there's one thing we can agree on.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES")

DEFOREST KELLEY: (As McCoy) The ears make all the difference.

LEONARD NIMOY: (As Mr. Spock) I find your argument strewn with gaping defects in logic.

DETROW: ...Those pointy ears that showed Spock was only half human. Now the children of the late Leonard Nimoy have donated a pair from the actor's personal collection. So Captain Kirk may have gone to space this year, but Spock's ears will live long and prosper at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.

(SOUNDBITE OF "'STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES' THEME")

DETROW: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.