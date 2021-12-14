When the Dallas Cowboys play an away game, they come prepared

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It gets cold here in Washington, D.C. That was the case this past Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys, who made a trip to Washington for a showdown against the WFT, the Washington Football Team. The Cowboys took this game up a notch, bringing their own heated sideline benches. The Cowboys won the game and will now look ahead to the New York Giants. The game's in New York, so maybe those benches are going to get a nice Amtrak ride up north so they can keep their backsides toasty again. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.