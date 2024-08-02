The fastest 10,000m runner still reigns, and U.S. steps onto podium after 12 years

PARIS — Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda upgraded his silver medal in the 10,000-meter race on Friday night, and set a new Olympic record.

Cheptegei, the world record holder in the event, shaved more than 18 seconds off the previous record from Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele, who set the mark at the Beijing Games in 2008.

Growing up, 27-year-old Cheptegei had looked up to Bekele, a four-time Olympic medalist.

“Barely 16 years ago when I was watching the great Kenenisa Bekele win in Beijing, it was something that grew in my heart,” he said after the race. “I said, one day, one time, I want to be Olympic champion.”

Cheptegei’s world record of 26:11 he set in 2020 stands. He’d been chasing the gold he’d sought in Tokyo, where silver came as a disappointment.

“I can’t describe the feeling,” he said after the race. I’ve wanted this for a long time.”

Sending a message to the next generation, he said, “The young boys are watching in Uganda. You can achieve it, believe in yourself because when you don’t believe in yourself, you can’t make it in life.”

Berihu Aregawi of Ethiopia claimed the silver with his time of 26:43.44. In fact, all of the top 13 finishers also ran faster than that previous Olympic record.

Grant Fisher added to the U.S. medal count with a bronze, with a seasonal best of 26:43.46.

The last time an American medaled in the event came when Galen Rupp took silver in London in 2012.

The 10,000-meter isn’t an American specialty. Only two other Americans have been able to score an Olympic medal in the distance: Lewis Tewanima earned silver back in 1912, and Billy Mills won gold in 1964.

