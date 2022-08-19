Warren Co. Public Schools holding job fair in effort to fill more than 100 open positions

Kentucky’s fourth largest school district is nearly two weeks into the new school year, and is still looking to fill about 120 open jobs. A job fair on Aug. 27 is aimed at filling some of those positions.

The Warren County Public School system has openings for teachers, instructional aides, custodians, maintenance workers, secretaries, and bus drivers.

James Francis, the school system’s Human Resources director, said while there’s always vacant positions remaining once the school year gets underway, this time is different.

“I would think the one thing that’s a little bit unusual this year is the number of teaching positions and bus driving positions that are available statewide. It’s not a Warren County issue, it’s a statewide issue, and really it’s a national issue.”

Francis said school systems are increasingly competing against each other in an

effort to fill vacant positions.

The Warren County school system also faces the additional challenge of serving a student population that speaks more than 100 languages. Francis said the system has been trying to recruit more multi-lingual teachers in an effort to better reach students who are English Language (EL) learners.

“We’ve done pretty well in that area, as far as having teachers that speak different languages. But instructional assistants for EL learners is a need that the district does have.”

The Warren County Public Schools job fair is Saturday, Aug. 27, at Warren Central High School, from 9 a.m. to noon.

