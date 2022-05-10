© 2022 WKU Public Radio
New round of funding offers hope for Kentucky tornado victims needing help with new housing

WKU Public Radio | By Kevin Willis
Published May 10, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT
Some of the devastation in Warren County shortly after the Dec. tornado

A fund dedicated to parts of Kentucky that suffered damage during the December
tornadoes is contributing $16 million to build 300 new homes.

Gov. Andy Beshear was in Mayfield Tuesday to announce the support from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Three non-profit groups, Habitat for Humanity, Homes and Hope for Kentucky, and The Fuller Center for Housing have submitted proposals to build up to 100 homes each.

Those homes can be built in any of the 13 southern and western Kentucky counties
eligible for post-tornado FEMA aid: Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren.

“The exciting new partnerships we are announcing today are really going to help our Western Kentucky families,” Gov. Beshear said, according to a new release from his office. “If your home was lost in the devastating tornadoes five months ago, we are creating a real path for replacement through the donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and the efforts of these nonprofit organizations.”

Families impacted by the December tornado outbreak are asked to contact each nonprofit directly to determine which organization can best meet their needs. Each nonprofit group will collaborate during the review process regarding the approval of applicants.

