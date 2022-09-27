© 2022 WKU Public Radio
Despite low supply, monkeypox vaccination opportunities available for eligible Kentuckians

WKU Public Radio | By Dalton York
Published September 27, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT
Fifty Kentuckians have contracted monkeypox as of September 22, according to the state Department of Public Health. Opportunities for monkeypox vaccination are becoming more common, although statewide supply remains low.

Monkeypox vaccinations are not yet open to the general public. Those looking to receive the shot must meet one of the criteria established by state health officials. The most prevalent categories are men who have sex with men, healthcare working handling monkeypox cases, and anyone reporting a diagnosis of HIV or other sexually transmitted infection.

Options for vaccination are largely dependent on each different county, although all Kentuckians can register at any vaccination location. Opportunities for vaccination in central and southwestern Kentucky include:

Click here to see the full list of available monkeypox vaccination sites in the commonwealth.

Dalton York
Dalton York joined WKU Public Radio in December 2021 as a reporter and host of Morning Edition. He graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in History from Murray State University, and was named MSU's Outstanding Senior Man for fall 2021. He previously served as a student reporter and All Things Considered host for WKMS, part of the Kentucky Public Radio network. He has won multiple Kentucky Associated Press Awards and Impact Broadcast Awards from the Kentucky Broadcasters Association. A native of Marshall County, Dalton is a proud product of his tight-knit community.
