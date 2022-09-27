Despite low supply, monkeypox vaccination opportunities available for eligible Kentuckians

Fifty Kentuckians have contracted monkeypox as of September 22, according to the state Department of Public Health. Opportunities for monkeypox vaccination are becoming more common, although statewide supply remains low.

Monkeypox vaccinations are not yet open to the general public. Those looking to receive the shot must meet one of the criteria established by state health officials. The most prevalent categories are men who have sex with men, healthcare working handling monkeypox cases, and anyone reporting a diagnosis of HIV or other sexually transmitted infection.

Options for vaccination are largely dependent on each different county, although all Kentuckians can register at any vaccination location. Opportunities for vaccination in central and southwestern Kentucky include: