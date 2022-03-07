5th grader creating memorial garden to honor lives lost in Dawson Springs tornado

A 5th grade Madisonville student and his teacher have been awarded a grant to help bring healing from the grief of lives lost in the December tornadoes.

When the tornado hit Dawson Springs on Dec. 10, it wiped out many of the houses in the town Noah Allen’s parents called home.

Allen is a 5th-grader at Pride Elementary in Madisonville who said it was upsetting to see so many family homes gone.

So he came up with a project to remember the local people who died in the tornado and add a place of beauty and reflection.

Hopkins County Schools / Noah Allen has been recognized for making a difference in the lives of others by the Hopkins County School Board. Pride Elementary Principal Kristy Saint is at left and at right is Noah’s teacher and school garden club sponsor, Kelly Gates.

WEHT reports Allen and his teacher, Kelly Gates, have been awarded a $2,000 grant from Youth Services America to create a memorial garden called “Beauty from Ashes.”

The planned location for the garden is in the Dawson Springs town square. Each family who lost a loved one will choose a specific flower in their honor.

The garden will have a memorial rock with the names of those who died in the storm.

Students from Pride Elementary in Madisonville will create the garden, along with students from Dawson Springs.

The garden will be completed by June.

