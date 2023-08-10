Jake FosterMorning Edition Host | WKU Public Radio
Jake Foster was born and raised in southern Indiana and earned his degree in radio and television broadcasting from Vincennes University in 2019. He began his professional career as a part-time soundboard operator for WAMW, where he later became a full-time news anchor and morning show sidekick. He then moved to Clarksville, TN, covering government and business news before joining WKU Public Radio.
-
Events will begin at the outdoor amphitheater near the Camp Store with an interpretive talk that discusses the importance of the night sky environment to plants, animals, and humans.