President Biden is likely to name his Supreme Court pick Friday

President Biden has made his decision on who he will nominate to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court and will likely announce his decision on Friday, a source familiar with the decision tells NPR's Asma Khalid.

NPR has previously reported that the front-runners under consideration for the lifetime appointment are federal Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Krueger and federal District Judge J. Michelle Childs.

