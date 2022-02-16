© 2022 WKU Public Radio
Sea shanties, revisited: Maine couple resurfaces works thought lost to time

Maine Public | By Keith Shortall
Published February 16, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST
Fred Gosbee, left and Julia Lane, who record as Castlebay. The pair spent a decade researching works of music thought lost to time, which they're now releasing as a book.
After a decade of research, a couple from Maine has just published a book, Songs of Ships & Sailors, comprised of folk songs from their region that have been rarely heard for roughly 80 years.

Corrected: February 16, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST
The book referenced in this post was originally identified at Songs of the Sea — it is Songs of Ships & Sailors.
