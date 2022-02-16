Sea shanties, revisited: Maine couple resurfaces works thought lost to time
After a decade of research, a couple from Maine has just published a book, Songs of Ships & Sailors, comprised of folk songs from their region that have been rarely heard for roughly 80 years.
Corrected: February 16, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST
The book referenced in this post was originally identified at Songs of the Sea — it is Songs of Ships & Sailors.