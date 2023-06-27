Ryan Seacrest will be the new host of 'Wheel of Fortune'

Wheel Of Fortune contestants will be buying their vowels from Ryan Seacrest in 2024. Sony Pictures Television named Seacrest the show's new host on Tuesday, as he prepares to take over for long-time host Pat Sajak.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in a tweet about the move.

Noting Sajak's 40 years as host, he added that he looks forward to learning from Sajak during the transition before taking over.

"I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White," Seacrest, 48, said.

News of Seacrest's hiring comes two weeks after Sajak, 76, announced that he would be retiring from the show after his 41st season.

Wheel Of Fortune has been on the air since 1975. Sajak became the game show's host in 1981, replacing Chuck Woolery. One year later, White joined the show as co-host, turning illuminated letters on the famous puzzleboard.

Sajak's final season as the game show's host will begin in September.

