Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson gets her own bobblehead

It's only been a month since Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, but she's already been honored with one of America's more quirky traditions: a bobblehead in her likeness.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee unveiled the bobblehead of Jackson on Friday.

"We are excited to release this bobblehead of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson," Phil Sklar, the organization's co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. "When the Senate voted to confirm Judge Jackson, history was made. We celebrate the momentous day in the 233-year history of the Supreme Court."

The bobblehead shows Jackson smiling in her judge's robes, with her name printed on the attached base. Her arms are down with her hands clasped in the middle as she stands in front of a mini U.S. Supreme Court building.

/ National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum / National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled 16 additional Supreme Court justice bobbleheads last week. Most of them will start shipping in December.

Jackson joins former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Amy Coney Barrett who are already in the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame's collection.

The organization also announced 16 additional Supreme Court justice bobbleheads: Samuel Alito, Stephen Breyer, Neil Gorsuch, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, Anthony Kennedy, Thurgood Marshall, Sandra Day O'Connor, William Rehnquist, John Roberts, Antonin Scalia, Sonia Sotomayor, David Souter, John Paul Stevens, Clarence Thomas and Earl Warren.

Whether you have one sitting on your desk at the office or on a bookshelf at home, bobbleheads represent our heroes, whether real or fictional, or the current moment in time, often with references to pop culture.

"A good bobblehead captures a moment in time or a memory or has a detail that ties into kind of a bigger story of what's going on or a viral moment," Chris Fryar, the co-president & owner of Alexander Global Promotions, told NPR. "It's a piece of art, but it's a toy and it's fun and it's a little tongue in cheek and it's a little light-hearted. I don't think anybody can be really offended by a bobblehead."

The bobblehead of Jackson is on sale now for $30 each. Orders are expected to ship in September. The bobbleheads of the remaining justices are also $30 and expected to ship in December.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.