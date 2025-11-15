And the 2025 World Cheese Champion is — a Swiss Gruyère made from raw cow's milk

(SOUNDBITE OF LAURENT DURY'S "SMOOTH RETURN")

And after days of tasting and sniffing by 265 judges, we have a winner.

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: It is our pleasure to share with you that the World Champion Cheese for 2025 is the Bergkaserei Vorderfultigen Gruyere AOP Spezial from Switzerland.

That's from the live feed of the World Cheese Awards held in Bern, Switzerland this week.

People are dancing in the crowd.

It's one of the highest honors in the cheese world, and the winner was a little verklempt.

PIUS HITZ: It's a very honor for our daily hard work - seven days, 365 days a year.

HITZ: And it's very...

HITZ: ...An honor.

HITZ: Thank you very much.

SIMON: One Judge gushed about the gruyere's beautiful crystalline texture, the kind of cheese that would, quote, "make people get excited about cheese," as if we weren't excited already. The gruyere beat out more than 5,000 competitors from 46 countries. And while there are other international cheese competitions, organizers say this is the largest cheese-only event in the world. The competition drew thousands of spectators, but it wasn't for the faint of nose. Descriptors of the entrance included terms like sick dog and stinky socks. Yum. We should add that while most of the top cheeses were from Europe, there was one American cheese among the finalists - Murray's Stockinghall cheddar from upstate New York. Can't wait to try it.

