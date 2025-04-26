'Wait Wait' for April 26, 2025: With Not My Job guest Brian Tyree Henry
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with guest host Karen Chee, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Brian Tyree Henry and panelists Brian Babylon, Negin Farsad, and Luke Burbank. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Conclave Conundrum; No More Mr Nice Guy; It's What's for Dinner Again
Panel Questions
Secretary of Glam
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about childhood fears come true, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Brian Tyree Henry, or BTH, gets quizzed on K-Pop icons BTS
Brian Tyree Henry is an Oscar, Emmy, and Tony-nominated actor who first came to national attention playing the rapper Paper Boi in FX's Atlanta. Since then, he's been a superhero, a Transformer, and, in his new show Dope Thief, a small-town grifter pretending to be a DEA agent. All of that prepared him for his greatest role yet, the voice of Smokey Bear.
Panel Questions
Roy G Biv Adds a Member; Billy, Betsy and Bubba No More
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Familiar Odor; Beak Freakout; Chew Your Medicine
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict who will be the next pope.
