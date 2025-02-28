It's the 5th anniversary of the COVID pandemic and we want to hear your experiences

March 11 will mark 5 years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. What followed were months of lockdowns, social distancing and fear about this fast-spreading virus.

Ahead of this anniversary, NPR wants to take a moment to reflect on the early days of the pandemic.

How did life change for you? What were the things that helped you get through the stress of the pandemic? Did you start new hobbies? Did you lose your income? Did you start a small business? How did your relationships fare?

We want to hear from you.

Please fill out the form below and an NPR producer may be in contact for an upcoming story.

Please note: Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.



Copyright 2025 NPR