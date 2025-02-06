U.K.'s foreign office cat Palmerston shows up for duty in Bermuda
Retirement isn't for everyone — just ask Palmerston the cat, who formerly served as chief mouser for the U.K.'s Foreign Commonwealth Office in London. After a few years enjoying a life of leisure, the diplo-cat — named after the country's longest-serving foreign secretary — is back on the job, this time in Bermuda.
Three things to know:
- The former rescue joined the diplomatic service in 2016 and gained a large following online with his charming cat tales and for fulfilling his duty with charisma and a devoted work ethic.
- Since retiring in 2020, Palmerston has lived with his former coworker Andrew Murdoch and his family and shared the occasional online update on his leisurely country life.
- Murdoch, who was recently sworn in as the new governor of Bermuda, convinced Palmerston to leave retirement and join his administration as a feline relations consultant.
Diplomacy and a purr-fect role have lured me out of retirement. I’ve just started work as feline relations consultant (semi-retired) to the new Governor of Bermuda. I’ve been busy meeting very welcoming Bermudians @TheRoyalGazette @FCDOGovUK pic.twitter.com/v8BM548P2l— Palmerston (@DiploMog) February 4, 2025
Purr-paring for @openhouselondon @foreignoffice next weekend with a cat-nap. Can't wait to see you all! pic.twitter.com/U5ld6gnKbq— Palmerston (@DiploMog) September 15, 2018
Listen to NPR's Short Wave podcast for more discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines.
Creatures at work
Palmerston isn't the only British cat in a public-facing government role.
Larry the Cat is the Chief Mouser at No. 10 Downing St., the residence and home office of Britain's prime minister.
The 18-year-old tabby — a fellow rescue — has served in his role through six prime ministers, for a total of nearly 14 years.
Tensions between the bureaucracy cats have at times boiled over publicly — the felines have a history of catfights, but were ultimately united by a shared sense of duty, service and love of a good spot of sunshine for lounging in.
A quick word on my old pal Palmerston (@DiploMog), who served as the Foreign Office cat. It’s true that we didn’t always agree, but I miss him and hope he’s enjoying his retirement in the countryside #Larryversary pic.twitter.com/NERwr9aLdE— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 15, 2021
Dive deeper with NPR
- Read more about the lasting stability of Larry's employment amid British political upheaval.
- And from the White House to your home — get political news and analysis that matters sent straight to your inbox, with the NPR Politics newsletter.
Copyright 2025 NPR