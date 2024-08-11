Sunday Puzzle: This puzzle is as easy as 1-2-3!

On-air challenge: The word BANANA is spelled with 1 B, 2 Ns, and 3 As. Identify each of the following words from their 1-2-3 combinations of letters.

1 A, 2 Os, 3 Ts 1 H, 2 Us, 3 Bs 1 L, 2 As, 3 Ms 1 N, 2 Cs, 3 Os 1 H, 2 Os, 3 Rs 1 P, 2 Os, 3 Ws 1 L, 2 Gs, 3 Os

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Judy Seaman, of Sandy Springs, Ga. Think of a famous American woman with a two-syllable last name. The first syllable is spelled like a body part, but isn't pronounced like one. The second syllable is pronounced like a body part, but isn't spelled like one. Who is this famous woman?

Challenge answer: Amelia Earhart

Winner: Michael Carniello of Deerfield, Ill.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Greg VanMechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. Think of a popular food item in six letters. Change the last two letters to a K to make a common five-letter word in which none of the letters are pronounced the same as in the six-letter food. What food is this?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, August 15th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

